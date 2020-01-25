Dolly Parton sparks viral meme challenge

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Dolly Parton poses in the press room with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is one of several country stars who will be honored by the Academy of Country Music during a television special later this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s taking the internet by storm!

A post made by 74-year-old Dolly Parton on Instagram Tuesday to her 2.7 million followers has sparked a new social media meme challenge across the globe.

The country star, songwriter and actress extraordinaire posted four photos, each representing different social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Captioned, “Get you a woman who can do it all,” the pictures show Parton in business attire for LinkedIn, a classic, wholesome Christmas photo for Facebook, a black and white artsy photo showcasing her interest in music for Instagram and shot of her in a Playboy bunny outfit from 1978 for Tinder.

Celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Chenoweth, Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ruffalo have hopped on the trend and began posting memes of their own.