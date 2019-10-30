Dolly Parton shares excitement of hosting, performing at CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Women will rule at this year’s CMA Awards as they honor country music’s female, past and present with the biggest names in the genre taking center stage as host.

For the first time in more than a decade, a major change has been made in the hosting role at the CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood will be returning to her hosting duties, but this year she will be joined by country icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Dolly Shared her excitement of working with longtime friend Reba as well as Carrie at the premiere of her new Netflix series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”

”Well, I’m looking forward to working with Reba and Carrie of Course I love them both. Reba and I go back a long ways and Carrie does such a great job. We are going to have a lot of wonderful women friends singing songs, a lot of males too so we are just kind of girling it up a little bit and we’ve all got our spots to sing our own personal songs as well so I’m looking forward to it,” Dolly explained.

The queen of country is also slated to perform the song “God Only Knows” with Christian duo For King and Country. The duo will be attending the awards show for their first time.

“For our first time attending we are also going to be performing so that will be, that will be quite the memory, to say the least and we’ve never, obviously Dolly sung the song…in the studio, we did the music video together, but we’ve actually never sung it live together and so to be able to sing it in front of millions of people on live television is pretty remarkable,” the duo told News 2.

The CMA always right here on News 2 Nov. 13.