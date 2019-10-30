Dolly Parton says ‘Jolene’ takes turn in new Netflix series

PIGEON FORGE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton’s “Heartstrings” on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Queen of Country has a major role in a new Netflix series titled “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”

Dolly not only acts and sings in the new series, but she serves as the Executive Producer.

Wednesday, she surprised fans at Dollywood, introducing some of the films in a special screening in the Dollywood theater.

Dolly returned to her humble beginning in East Tennessee for the series premiere.

The eight-episode series brings eight of the country icon’s songs to life.

Dolly talked about how “Jolene” took a turn in the film, when many may think it’s about jealousy it ends up being more about women helping one another.

“I like the turn that it took and I’ll be curious to see, I’m sure we will, some people will love that and some people will you know wonder why we went that way but I think Julianne Hough did a beautiful Jolene, such a beautiful job performing. We couldn’t have found a better Jolene, so I’m real proud of that episode,” Dolly explained.

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” will be available on Netflix Nov. 22.