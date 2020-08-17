Dolly Parton, Pat Summitt highlight ‘Women of the Century’ Tennessee list

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — A music legend and coaching icon from Tennessee are part of an illustrious list offered by USA Today.

USA Today recently announced their “Women of the Century” list, which includes former University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt and East Tennessee music star Dolly Parton.

According to USA Today, the list is recognizes efforts taken allowing women the right to vote. In 1920, Tennessee became the final state to ratify the 19th Amendment, making the way for women’s rights across the country.

USA Today called Summitt one of the greatest coaches in the game. She coached in Knoxville from 1974 to 2012, winning eight national championships. Summitt passed away in 2016 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Parton is also well-known for her work across Tennessee. She’s released almost 90 albums and written more than 700 songs.

Along with her work in the music world, she’s also a proponent of children’s literature with the Imagination Library — offering free books to children across the globe.

