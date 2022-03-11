PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton was in Pigeon Forge on Friday as her Dollywood theme park begins its 37th season.

The international legend and East Tennessee native told the audience she was grateful to be back home and talked about some the upcoming projects at Dollywood. She also took questions from the audience about the park, her busy schedule, her career and her Imagination Library.

“I know you folks have been working more than nine to five,” Dolly said to the audience. “Right? Because you know the old saying, ‘love makes the world go ’round?’ Well certainly, love makes Dollywood go ’round.”

She thanked Herschend Family Entertainment for being partners to Dollywood and also touched on new programs offered at Dollywood for its workers and hosts, as well as upcoming programs and festivals for the 2022 season.

“We love our hosts that make all our guests feel at home,” she said.

The park is open Friday for season pass holders only 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first day for all ticketholders is Saturday, when the park is open noon to 7 p.m. Find the full schedule here.

With snow in the forecast this weekend, Dollywood said Friday it will push Saturday’s opening time for all ticketholders from 10 a.m. to noon.

The parks have plenty of fun prepared for the 2022 season, including Dolly’s Flower and Food Festival kicks off on April 22 and runs through June 5.

Dollywood’s Splash Country opens May 14.