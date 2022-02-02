NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee treasure and international icon Dolly Parton is among the class of 2022 nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists Wednesday and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction.

The list includes Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick. Click here to vote.

The top vote-getters will be announced in May and will be inducted into the Hall later this year.

Inductees are chosen by a committee of more than 1,000 people who vote each year, according to the committee, which includes members of the music industry, former inductees and historians.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination, according to the Hall of Fame. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.