KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Knoxville RV fire killed a dog and left one person injured on Saturday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

(Source: Knoxville Fire Department)

The fire department tweeted about the fire on Woodbine Avenue around 11:30 a.m., posting an image of what appeared to be a column of black smoke rising in the distance.

A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson, Mark Wilbanks, told News 2’s sister station, WATE, that two men were tinkering with the engine of a motorhome when it caught on fire.

One man sustained minor burns, but he reportedly declined to go to the hospital after being assessed by emergency responders.

A dog was also found dead inside of the RV.

The motorhome was destroyed by the fire, Wilbanks said.