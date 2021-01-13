Director of TN Homeland Security office urges people to speak up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Director of Tennessee’s Department of Homeland Security Greg Mays is focused on one thing.

“Keeping Tennesseans safe is what I think about every day,” said Mays.



It’s a tall task as the state attracts more people year over year.

“From NASCAR races in Bristol, to the FedEx Golf Tournament in Memphis, to Bonnaroo, to pro sports, to New Year’s Eve in Nashville… all of these are very big events.”



While the pandemic forced many to cancel, there’s one city continuing to entice folks.

“Any time a city grows like Nashville has,” Mays explained, “You’re going to see an uptick in crime.”



But acts of terrorism can occur anywhere in the state. That’s why Mays, along with his team of Homeland Security Special Agents, wants to work with residents.



“The most dangerous threats are the ones I don’t know about. If I don’t know about it, I can’t do anything about it. That’s where I need the help of the public.”



While it’s important to report something out of place, reporting changes in a person’s behavior or comments that catch your attention has never been more important.



“When it comes to terrorist attacks, bad things don’t happen, people do bad things,” said Mays.



Trust your gut instinct. Oftentimes, someone other than the perpetrator knows before a crime is committed.



“That’s what I need to know about,” said Mays.



He reassures Tennesseans, no tip is too small. And he believes, others fighting crime feel the same.

“I can say, unequivocally, that the relationships and the partnerships between law enforcement agencies working together… I’ve never seen it better than here in Tennessee.”