Director of Schools: 9 students transported to hospital after Greene Co. bus crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several students in Greene County have been transported to the hospital following a school bus crash Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers told News Channel 11 the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Brittontown Road.

Greene County Director of Schools David McLain told News Channel 11 that there were 27 children on the bus at the time of the crash. McLain said 9 of those students have been transported to the hospital.

The bus was occupied by students from Baileyton Elementary, North Greene Middle and North Greene High School, according to McLain.

Parents may pick up their children at Brittontown Church, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on the scene.







McLain said the bus was driven by a teacher with the proper credentials to operate the bus. The teacher was filling in for the usual driver of the route.

Photos taken by News Channel 11 show the school bus on its side off of the road.

