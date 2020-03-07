Deputy injured helping dog returns to duty

Back on the job after serious injury

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) – The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department welcoming back a deputy after an accident last year.

Deputy Clinton Friar returned to full time duty this week after being struck by a motor vehicle in May while helping an injured dog in the road.

The sheriff’s department says Deputy Friar had multiple injuries to both legs and several other minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department talked about the especially tough week for surrounding counties due to the devastation from the tornadoes writing, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the communities affected.”

They add that they feel very blessed for Clinton’s healthy return.