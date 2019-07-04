Deputies investigate zebra bites in East Tennessee

NAIROBI, KENYA – JULY 11: Zebras bite each other at Nairobi National Park ahead of IAAF U18 World Championships on July 11, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images for IAAF)

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of people being bitten by a zebra in the Seymour area.

Deputies say they’ve received three reports of zebra bites over the past two weeks. They say at least two of the victims had to be sent to the hospital and those cases will be reported to the county health department.

The sheriff’s office says they are unaware of any state laws regarding privately owned exotic animals.

WATE 6 On Your Side is contacting additional agencies and working to learn more details.