DCS employee prevents baby from choking in Johnson City courtroom

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee Department of Children’s Services employee is being lauded a hero after saving a baby from choking in Johnson City Juvenile Court.

According to the department’s newsletter, a baby started choking on a cracker, blocking his airway. Jacosha Alexander reportedly cleared the infant’s throat without hesitation.

“As you can imagine, the courtroom was in a tizzy,” DCS Associate Counsel Robie Sullins described the event in the DCS newsletter. “The entire courtroom was in awe of Jachosha’s quick response. In fact, I spent today at the courthouse and folks are still singing Jacosha’s praises.”

“I am so proud to work with people like Jacosha,” said Commissioner Jennifer Nichols.

“I really was just doing what I hope anyone of us would have done in this situation,” Alexander said.

The newsletter also stated that DCS thanked Alexander for her heroic act.