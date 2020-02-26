DCS confirms open investigation involving missing Evelyn Boswell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services has opened an investigation involving missing Sullivan County 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The agency confirmed the investigation to WKRN sister station WJHL on Tuesday.

A DCS spokesperson said no other information about the case can be released due to state privacy protection laws.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday it has followed more than 500 leads in connection with Boswell’s disappearance, but there have been “no credible sightings” of the missing toddler.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.





MORE COVERAGE