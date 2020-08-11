Daughter of woman killed during Tennessee prison escape files lawsuit

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The daughter of a woman killed during a prison escape in Lauderdale County is now suing the state.

Shernaye Johnson accused the Tennessee Department of Correction of negligence in the lawsuit. She said the department failed to properly secure or provide adequate staffing to protect her mother Debra Johnson’s home, which was on the grounds of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

Click here to view the lawsuit

Authorities say Curtis Watson killed the 64-year-old prison administrator as he escaped the facility last year.

Johnson’s daughter wants $5 million in damages.