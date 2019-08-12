Daughter of Curtis Watson: ‘He was going to come and get me’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the manhunt entered its fifth day for the Tennessee prison escapee accused of murdering a Department of Correction administrator, Harley Scott remained locked up in her home Sunday awaiting what she called the inevitable.

“My immediate fear was he’s coming to get me,” she explained. “It was the last thing that he had told me is he missed me and wanted to see me and he couldn’t wait.”

Scott, one of Curtis Watson’s daughters, said she was ordered not to have contact with her father until the age of 18 due to his level of danger.

“I’ve talked to him this year, for a year now, over the phone,” she told ABC News. ”Every time, he said whenever it was time for him to get out, he always said he was going to come for me. He was going to come and get me. He was wanting to meet me and get to know me.”

With police officers coming in and out of her driveway, Scott did all she could— wait.

“At this point, I didn’t know what he was capable of. I felt like I didn’t know who he was anymore,” she said.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Watson escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday after strangling and sexually assaulting Debra Johnson, a longtime Department of Correction administrator.

A Blue Alert was issued for Watson, as a statewide search for the 44-year-old was initiated.

Investigators said Watson was found on Sunday morning in a bean field on Caroline Street, about 10 miles from the prison.

“I was letting my guard down, but now I am very terrified if he is ever out again,” Scott explained.

“I don’t think I have anything left to say to him other than I hope he knows that the connection between me and him, that we would’ve had, there’s never going to be anything there and he has disappointed me,” she added.

Watson was transported to the Tipton County jail following his arrest on charges including first-degree murder.

He is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday, one week since his escape from prison.