NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The dates are set for the special primary and general elections to fill former state Rep. Scotty Campbell’s seat.

Campbell resigned last Thursday over an ethics violation and allegations of sexual harassment involving legislative interns, according to reports.

The Republican from Mountain City represented House District 3, which includes all of Johnson County and parts of Carter, Sullivan and Hawkins counties.

To fill the vacancy, a special primary election will be held on Thursday, June 22 followed by a general election on Thursday, Aug. 3, according to the Tennessee secretary of state.

Early voting for the primary is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 2, and for the general election on Friday, July 14. However, under state law, there doesn’t have to be an early voting period for the primary or general elections if there is only one candidate running.

An interim successor may be appointed by the Johnson County Commission to fill the seat until a successor is elected.

Key Dates for the District 3 Special Primary & General Elections

Tuesday, April 25 — Writs of election issued and first day to issue petitions

Thursday, May 11 — Qualifying deadline at 12:00 Noon

Monday, May 15 — Withdrawal deadline at 12:00 Noon

Tuesday, May 23 — Voter registration deadline for primary election

Friday, June 2 — Early voting begins for primary election

Thursday, June 15 — Absentee request deadline for primary election

Saturday, June 17 — Early voting ends for primary election

Thursday, June 22 — ELECTION DAY – Special Primary

Wednesday, July 5 — Voter registration deadline for general election

Friday, July 14 — Early voting begins for general election

Thursday, July 27 — Absentee request deadline for general election

Saturday, July 29 — Early voting ends for general election

Thursday, Aug. 3 — ELECTION DAY – Special General

Local county election commissions will be reimbursed by the state for the costs of the special election.