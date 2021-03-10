DA: Daphne Westbrook being drugged by father after kidnapping over custody ruling

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office says new information has led to the indictment of John Westbrook and Amber Alert for Daphne Westbrook.

Because of COVID-19 suspending the grand jury things were delayed in this case. But District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said investigators have not stopped searching for the 17-year-old.

“Our investigation has revealed that she is presently expressing some suicidal ideations. And she has not just presently but she has a past history of that as well,” Pinkston said.

Pinkston said Daphne and her non-custodial father could be in a number of locations across the country. Although he said John’s family has not been helpful in the investigation in locating the teen.

“She has this odd affection to him now because prior to her leaving he would give her alcohol, marijuana, LSD, mushrooms. And he’s now, we know from recent witness interviews, that she’s constantly drugged and/or drinking alcohol provided by him,” Pinkston said.

Pinkston said Westbrook kidnapped his teenage daughter after a custody agreement ruled he could only have Daphne every other weekend.

“Well in order to avoid that and avoid paying child support he just leaves with her,” Pinkston said.

If you have any information on where Daphne or John Westbrook could be you’re being asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.