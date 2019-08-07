Cyntoia Brown’s attorney says she’s anxious to get to work, help other people

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time in 15 years, Cyntoia Brown is a free woman.

When the now-31-year-old walked out of prison for the first time around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday with bodyguards and an agent, she had multiple job offers, a book deal and a documentary that will soon be released on Netflix.

Hours after her release, attorney Ed Yarbrough told News 2 of all the opportunities his client has, she is most looking forward to helping people in the juvenile system.

Yarbrough started working on Brown’s case a few years ago and calls today “a good day.”

He said when asking for executive clemency, he always focused on what he said is Brown’s “extraordinary rehabilitation.”

Yarbrough told News 2 Brown wasn’t always a leader and said that she needed to be in prison for killing Johnny Allen – something he said she feels immense remorse for.

He said that his client’s first few years in prison were tough until something clicked and Brown decided to take control of her life. While in prison, she earned her GED, a college degree and spent time helping fellow inmates.

“She was really focused on getting settled in and then going to juvenile court and helping the young women that are coming into juvenile court. She has a real passion for that… She wants to work in that system and try to help it work better. I think that’s her real lifetime calling, and I will be very surprised if she doesn’t do a great job with that,” Yarbrough said.

Before her release, Brown issued a statement thanking former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam for his mercy, saying she wouldn’t let him down.

What she’s saying to him is, ‘You don’t have to worry, Gov. Haslam. I am going to obey the law. I am going to do good things, and I have learned my lesson,” Yarbrough said.

Brown will remain on parole for the next 10 years. She will be required to stay employed, stay out of trouble and keep in touch with her parole officer.

Her first-degree murder conviction was commuted to second-degree murder.