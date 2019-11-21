CWD-positive deer harvested in Shelby County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed Thursday that a deer in Shelby County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

TWRA says the 2 and a half-year-old buck was harvested in the Shelby County portion of the Wolf River Wildlife Management Area.

According to a release, the CWD-positive deer changes Shelby County from a high-risk CWD county to a CWD-positive county.

“The CWD-positive deer was a 2 ½-year-old buck harvested in the Shelby County portion of the Wolf River Wildlife Management Area,” said Chuck Yoest, CWD Coordinator. “This comes as no surprise since CWD had already been detected nearby in neighboring Fayette County.”

