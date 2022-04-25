HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in at least two deer in Hardin County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The CWD-positive confirmation makes Hardin County CWD positive and neighboring Decatur County is now also classified as a high-risk CWD county due to the location where one of the positive deer was detected.

The TWRA reported deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions now apply to all high-risk and positive counties. One positive deer was confirmed in southern Hardin County while the other was found north of Savannah, closer to the Decatur County border.

CWD Counties April 2022 (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

Transportation rules for CWD (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has instituted deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions to positive and high-risk counties to best manage CWD within the state.

According to the TWRA, supplemental feeding of wildlife is banned in high-risk and positive counties, therefore placement of grains, salt products, and other consumable products for wildlife is prohibited. The ban does not apply to feed placed within 100 feet of a residence, feed placed in a manner not accessible to deer, or feed and minerals as the result of normal agricultural practices. Food plots are still legal in affected counties.