HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in at least two deer in Hardin County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The CWD-positive confirmation makes Hardin County CWD positive and neighboring Decatur County is now also classified as a high-risk CWD county due to the location where one of the positive deer was detected.

The TWRA reported deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions now apply to all high-risk and positive counties. One positive deer was confirmed in southern Hardin County while the other was found north of Savannah, closer to the Decatur County border.

  • CWD Counties April 2022
    CWD Counties April 2022 (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  • Hardin County CWD
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  • Transportation rules for CWD
    Transportation rules for CWD (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has instituted deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions to positive and high-risk counties to best manage CWD within the state.

According to the TWRA, supplemental feeding of wildlife is banned in high-risk and positive counties, therefore placement of grains, salt products, and other consumable products for wildlife is prohibited. The ban does not apply to feed placed within 100 feet of a residence, feed placed in a manner not accessible to deer, or feed and minerals as the result of normal agricultural practices. Food plots are still legal in affected counties.