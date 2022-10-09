FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A corrections officer with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a crash late Saturday night.

Officials say 21-year-old Corban Goad was tragically killed in a crash while he was off-duty in Fentress County.

The sheriff’s office says Goad was an employee with the sheriff’s office in the Corrections Division. In a statement, officials say Goad handled himself with “integrity, professionalism, and respect.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office states “Corbin will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts. We ask that you join with us and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family.”

The details of the crash were not immediately released.