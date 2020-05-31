1  of  3
Breaking News
Broadway bars looted, windows broken out by rioters Gov. Bill Lee authorizes National Guard to respond to protests Curfew in effect until 6 a.m. for Nashville after ‘I Will Breathe’ protests turned to riots
Live Now
‘I Will Breathe’ Protests/Riots Team Coverage

Crowds gather at National Civil Rights Museum for protest

Tennessee News

by: Zachary Downes

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories