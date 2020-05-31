Crowds gather at National Civil Rights Museum for protest

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Top Stories
PHOTOS: ‘I Will Breathe’ protests and riots in Nashville
Gallery
Top Stories
Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Broadway bars looted, windows broken out by rioters
Video
WeGo Public Transit suspends service after protests turn violent
Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Gov. Bill Lee authorizes National Guard to respond to protests
Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Cooper issues state of emergency, 10 p.m. curfew now in effect
Live
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Sports world reacts to George Floyd’s death, protests
Video
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: 5.30.20
Video
Top Stories
Nashville Sports Council to hold ‘Virtual 5K Run’ in June
Video
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: May 29, 2020
Video
Professional golfer Brandt Snedeker enjoying time off, caddying for son
Video
Tennessee Titans provide special senior sendoffs, offer advice for class of 2020
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
Second Harvest Food Drive
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Broadway bars looted, windows broken out by rioters
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Gov. Bill Lee authorizes National Guard to respond to protests
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Curfew in effect until 6 a.m. for Nashville after ‘I Will Breathe’ protests turned to riots
3
of
/
3
Live Now
Live Now
‘I Will Breathe’ Protests/Riots Team Coverage
Crowds gather at National Civil Rights Museum for protest
Tennessee News
by: Zachary Downes
Posted:
May 30, 2020 / 11:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 30, 2020 / 11:57 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Crowds gather at National Civil Rights Museum for protest
Live
Protests heat up across US, governors call in National Guard
Video
PHOTOS: ‘I Will Breathe’ protests and riots in Nashville
Gallery
Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Broadway bars looted, windows broken out by rioters
Video
WeGo Public Transit suspends service after protests turn violent
Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Gov. Bill Lee authorizes National Guard to respond to protests
Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Cooper issues state of emergency, 10 p.m. curfew now in effect
Live
Trending Stories
Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Broadway bars looted, windows broken out by rioters
Video
PHOTOS: ‘I Will Breathe’ protests and riots in Nashville
Gallery
Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Protesters dispersed by smoke bomb as protesters vandalize, set fire to Metro courthouse
Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Cooper issues state of emergency, 10 p.m. curfew now in effect
Live
Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Smoke canisters deployed on protesters on Broadway