NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Safety and security on Tennessee college campuses continue to improve, according to recent data.

Crime reported on campus decreased 4% from 2020 to 2021 and decreased 32.5% overall since 2018, according to data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

However, reported assault offenses have increased.

In 2021, colleges saw 489 incidents compared to 412 in 2020. Of those cases, 103 came from Vanderbilt University.

Overall in 2021, larceny/theft offenses accounted for 28.5% of reported offenses.

Reported drug/narcotic violations decreased 14.7% from 2020 to 2021.

But the amount of violent crime on campuses increased from 2020 to 2021 by almost 60%.

The reason? The pandemic.

After many campuses shut down in 2020 from the coronavirus pandemic, a decrease in reported incidents was noted on campuses across the state. When schools reopened, the number of reported crimes returned to similar pre-pandemic levels.