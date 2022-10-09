GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg firefighters are actively working to extinguish flames at a downtown restaurant that has been burning for at least two hours. The parkway is closed from traffic light #6 to Reagan Drive.

According to Public Information Officer Seth Butler, the Gatlinburg Fire Department and the Pigeon Forge Fire Department were dispatched to downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

As of 8:30 a.m., both agencies were actively fighting the fire, which is located in the 700 block of Parkway. Pictures indicate the fire broke out next to Cafe420 and the walkway of Towne Center Plaza.

Fire is seen burning in downtown Gatlinburg. Courtesy of Tom Williams

This is a developing situation; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.