Crews work to recover body from lake near Chattanooga

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews worked to pull a body from a lake near Chattanooga Wednesday evening.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, their officers, the Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County Marine Rescue, and Chattanooga police teamed up to handle this case.

They were trying to recover a body from Nickajack Lake near Moccasin Bend in Hamilton County.

The TWRA said the body was originally reported to Chattanooga police and crews responded around sunset.

Investigators also worked to see if this is related to boating.

