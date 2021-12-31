KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials are calling an East Knoxville Planned Parenthood location a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Initially, crews responded to the structure fire along North Cherry Street and it had firefighters on the defensive when they arrived, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD spokesperson Asst. Chief Brent Seymour told WATE 6 On Your Side the call came in at 6:40 a.m. and when firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were shooting through the roof of the Planned Parenthood. Once the fire crews are done at the scene, arson investigators can enter what’s left of the building to determine the cause.

No injures were reported from the incident, Seymour said.

According to the Planned Parenthood Knoxville Health Center website, the location has been closed for renovation:

“We are temporarily closed for renovation to enhance and expand our patient services. This closure is unfortunate but necessary to maintain our strict standards of safety, privacy, and care for our patients. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience. Please call us at 866-711-1717 to see if we can help you with telehealth or a prescription refill during this time.

We look forward to celebrating with you at our grand re-opening in Spring 2022!”

In January 2021, police opened an investigation after an unknown individual fired a shotgun at the doors of the same Planned Parenthood location, which occurred on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The Federal Bureau of Investigation later joined the investigation.

KFD Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks said a total of 9 KFD units with 30 fire personnel responded to the scene and worked to get the fire under control.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated as additional information became available.