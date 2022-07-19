NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 cases are up around the state of Tennessee.

The CDC shows that numbers were up 33% from last week from the previous week. It has Davidson County as being in the “high” level of transmission, meaning it recommends indoor masking and extra measures for people who are immunocompromised.

“People need to not be naive that there is an active wave of coronavirus happening,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, the past chair of Nashville’s COVID-19 task force, said. “This most recent variant can break through previous immunity whether it’s from natural immunity, from being sick before, or from vaccines.”

But there could be some changes coming on the horizon. Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt Health says he was on a call with the CDC on Tuesday and updated vaccines could be out by this fall.

“What we’re anticipating is that we’ll have a new updated vaccine available this fall that will take into account some of these new variants and give us stronger protection,” Schaffner said.

Dr. Schaffner also said he doesn’t yet have guidance on whether or not you will need the updated vaccine if you’ve already had one of the original three—Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, or Moderna. The CDC should be releasing more information soon.