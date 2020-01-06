Couple weds inside Tennessee Bass Pro Shops

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Tennessee couple chose an unusual place to tie the knot earlier this month — the Bass Pro Shops in Kodak.

The business posted the announcement and photos to its Facebook page on January 3: “Here at Bass Pro- we will sell you a boat, a gun, even some clothes…. shoot you might as well even get married here!!”

“Congratulations Pam & Lonnie 💍🎉” the post continued.

Over the course of a few days, the post had hundreds of likes, comments and shares, mostly from well-wishers.