Country music star donates to fan’s medical bills after post-concert crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Country music star Carly Pearce has gone above and beyond to help a fan who attended a recent show at a popular Nashville music venue.

Danielle Sparkman, 23, was hoping to meet Pearce once securing her ticket to see the CMA award winner at the Listening Room. Sparkman said it was awesome to see her perform live and even got to smile for a picture after the show.

On her way home to Memphis, the college student was trying to avoid hitting another car when the driver slammed on their brakes. “I swerved to not hit him and when that happened, I lost control completely of the car and it hit a tree,” Sparkman said. She added the driver’s side of her car was so damaged, she could not open her door.

The country music fan said the crash left her with a broken shoulder and stitches in her arm and face. Sparkman tweeted about the crash a few days after the wreck writing she had a long recovery ahead.

Saturday night was one of the worst days of my life. I’ve got a LONG recovery ahead of me but thank you @carlypearce for putting on one hell of a show that night, I love you!! pic.twitter.com/Z3yRAC3tqq — Danielle Sparkman (@Thesparkmangirl) February 18, 2021

Pearce’s team came across the tweet and set up a zoom call where the artist made a generous contribution to her GoFundMe page to help with her medical bills.

“Not only did she donate, but she donated well over what she should have. She donated $1,000. It’s just insane to think because that’s a lot of money.”

Pearce even broke out her guitar and played a song off her new album that was released on Friday.

Sparkman said this is something she will never forget. “I’m just eternally grateful for everything she has done for me. She knows how grateful I am, but I don’t think the magnitude of it can ever be shown.”