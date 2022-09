Stacker compiled a list of the countries Tennessee imports the most goods from using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Tennessee.

#30. Poland

– Imports: $219.4 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($74.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($72.6 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($20.1 million)



– Total trade: $345.8 million ($93.1 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $126.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($25.2 million)

— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($23.8 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($15.3 million)

#29. Sweden

– Imports: $254.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($69.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($60.0 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($38.5 million)



– Total trade: $312.1 million ($197.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $57.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($27.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($5.2 million)

— Printed Books, Newspapers Etc; Manuscripts Etc ($3.8 million)

#28. Jordan

– Imports: $274.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($227.0 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($46.8 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($730,982)



– Total trade: $283.9 million ($265.8 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $9.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($3.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.8 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.4 million)

#27. Israel

– Imports: $277.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($91.6 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($63.9 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($60.6 million)



– Total trade: $359.9 million ($195.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $82.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($17.2 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($12.1 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($9.8 million)

#26. Turkey

– Imports: $281.4 million

– Largest imports:

— Iron And Steel ($37.9 million)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($35.5 million)

— Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($28.2 million)



– Total trade: $461.9 million ($100.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $180.5 million

– Largest exports:

— Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($102.7 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($28.5 million)

— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($8.9 million)

#25. Cambodia

– Imports: $295.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($176.6 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($34.2 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($17.2 million)



– Total trade: $299.5 million ($292.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $3.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($1.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($903,740)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($264,860)

#24. Brazil

– Imports: $301.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($77.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($32.3 million)

— Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($30.3 million)



– Total trade: $985.5 million ($381.8 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $683.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($125.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($120.9 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($111.1 million)

#23. Costa Rica

– Imports: $421.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($342.4 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($30.8 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($23.7 million)



– Total trade: $514.0 million ($328.6 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $92.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($34.0 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($11.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($7.8 million)

#22. Belgium

– Imports: $540.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($366.8 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($31.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($28.1 million)



– Total trade: $2.3 billion ($1.3 billion trade surplus)

– Exports: $1.8 billion

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($639.1 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($636.8 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($122.8 million)

#21. Spain

– Imports: $567.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($292.2 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($76.6 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($47.0 million)



– Total trade: $715.9 million ($419.2 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $148.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($48.5 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($14.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($13.2 million)

#20. Netherlands

– Imports: $673.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($408.5 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($64.9 million)

— Iron And Steel ($28.8 million)



– Total trade: $2.3 billion ($994.7 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $1.7 billion

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($868.0 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($139.3 million)

— Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($95.9 million)

#19. France

– Imports: $692.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($204.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($103.9 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($64.6 million)



– Total trade: $1.1 billion ($306.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $385.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($89.8 million)

— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($67.5 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($45.8 million)

#18. Indonesia

– Imports: $957.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($461.6 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($95.2 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($79.0 million)



– Total trade: $1.3 billion ($618.6 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $339.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($147.5 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($66.3 million)

— Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($36.2 million)

#17. Singapore

– Imports: $1.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($496.2 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($159.2 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($140.1 million)



– Total trade: $2.2 billion ($147.9 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $1.2 billion

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($605.3 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($176.8 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($100.9 million)

#16. Philippines

– Imports: $1.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($661.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($212.7 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($149.3 million)



– Total trade: $1.6 billion ($714.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $421.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($254.8 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($80.5 million)

— Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($15.2 million)

#15. Switzerland

– Imports: $1.2 billion

– Largest imports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($700.1 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($297.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($145.7 million)



– Total trade: $1.3 billion ($1.1 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $109.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($47.7 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($14.9 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($11.2 million)

#14. South Korea

– Imports: $1.2 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($283.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($277.2 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($158.1 million)



– Total trade: $2.0 billion ($422.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $801.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($234.0 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($105.7 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($88.3 million)

#13. Thailand

– Imports: $1.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($447.9 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($402.8 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($308.3 million)



– Total trade: $1.7 billion ($1.4 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $147.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($18.5 million)

— Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($16.1 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($14.8 million)

#12. Malaysia

– Imports: $1.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.0 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($261.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($228.7 million)



– Total trade: $2.0 billion ($1.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $146.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($20.8 million)

— Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($18.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($13.7 million)

#11. Italy

– Imports: $1.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($1.2 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($208.6 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($120.7 million)



– Total trade: $2.4 billion ($1.4 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $498.5 million

– Largest exports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($262.0 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($76.6 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($36.4 million)

#10. India

– Imports: $2.4 billion

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($1.4 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($153.6 million)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($90.9 million)



– Total trade: $2.7 billion ($2.1 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $287.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($56.9 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($38.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($26.7 million)

#9. United Kingdom

– Imports: $2.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($1.8 billion)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($289.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($204.0 million)



– Total trade: $3.6 billion ($2.3 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $647.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($152.6 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($124.9 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($70.6 million)

#8. Taiwan

– Imports: $3.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.6 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($513.7 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($158.1 million)



– Total trade: $3.9 billion ($3.4 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $247.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($46.5 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($37.0 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($31.3 million)

#7. Germany

– Imports: $4.2 billion

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($1.8 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($918.8 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($510.4 million)



– Total trade: $5.5 billion ($2.8 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.3 billion

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($302.8 million)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($272.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($148.4 million)

#6. Vietnam

– Imports: $5.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.4 billion)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($871.2 million)



– Total trade: $5.3 billion ($4.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $304.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($104.7 million)

— Cotton, Including Yarn And Woven Fabric Thereof ($77.4 million)

— Manmade Staple Fibers, Incl Yarns & Woven Fabrics ($27.1 million)

#5. Ireland

– Imports: $6.5 billion

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($5.1 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($890.6 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($430.3 million)



– Total trade: $6.6 billion ($6.3 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $138.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($66.0 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($22.6 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.0 million)

#4. Canada

– Imports: $6.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($2.2 billion)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($488.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($466.3 million)



– Total trade: $14.3 billion ($526.8 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $7.4 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.8 billion)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.6 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($880.7 million)

#3. Japan

– Imports: $9.5 billion

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($4.7 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.0 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 billion)



– Total trade: $11.5 billion ($7.5 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $2.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($873.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($286.7 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($175.9 million)

#2. Mexico

– Imports: $11.4 billion

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($5.8 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.3 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.3 billion)



– Total trade: $15.4 billion ($7.3 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $4.1 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($853.8 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($497.6 million)

— Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($486.5 million)

#1. China

– Imports: $22.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($10.0 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($6.2 billion)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($794.3 million)



– Total trade: $25.6 billion ($19.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $2.9 billion

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.1 billion)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($482.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($221.7 million)