Conservative group pushes for change to Tennessee’s death penalty laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of conservatives is pushing for change in death penalty laws.

The concerns came as the governor of Virginia signed historic legislation Wednesday abolishing the death penalty in that state.

A virtual forum was co-hosted by Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty and Tennessee Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty. The groups questioned the alignment of capital punishment with conservative principles.

Senior National Manager Hannah Cox said anyone who valued limited government and upheld individual liberty should take a hard look at ending the death penalty. She called the policy riddled with flaws that are anti-American.

“I think that public sentiment has really moved on the death penalty especially in the past decade. And I think there are a lot of factors that determine that. I often say that the reason we consistently win on this issue and will continue to win is that all the data is on our side,” said Cox. “I didn’t change my mind on it because I wanted to or because I had an emotional pull to. I changed my mind because there’s an overwhelming body of evidence that said this was stupid, and we shouldn’t be doing it, and it hurt people.”

Tennessee put seven inmates to death in 18 months before the COVID-19 pandemic pressed pause for executions. There are 49 inmates on death row in Tennessee. They are primarily housed in a separate unit at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. Most of the offenders, 34 to be exact, are from the largest metropolitan counties, including 24 from Shelby County and five from Davidson County.

The next execution scheduled in Tennessee is for Byron Black.

In 1989, Black, Angela Clay’s boyfriend, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder for killing her and her two young daughters. He was sentenced to death and is currently being held at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Davidson County after his sentence began in 1989.

“With the sentence that we got, we were comfortable with it but now that the time has come for him to be executed, I’m not seeing no justice,” Clay’s sister Linette Bell told News 2 in October 2020. “My sister was a good girl. My sister didn’t deserve that.”

Cox said the death penalty is not fiscally responsible, it does not improve public safety, and it does not value life.

“Contrary to popular belief the vast majority of the expense of the death penalty does not come from the appellate process, it does not come from the execution method, it comes from the trial alone. Seventy percent of those costs come from the trial,” Cox said. “That’s because the trial is more comprehensive, it is longer, it takes more resources, it takes more people, usually all on the public dime working in the system to move these cases forward so even if the jury says no, which again they mostly are, the tax payers still incurred about a million dollars in excess each time that a district attorney pursues the death penalty.”

Black’s execution has been scheduled for April 8, 2021.