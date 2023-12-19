NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Paid choice lanes and widening I-24 in Clarksville are just two of the many projects included in TDOT’s newly introduced 10-year plan, but one has been met with some resistance, and the other has been welcomed with open arms.

Choice lanes are toll lanes drivers can pay to ride in to get to their destinations faster, according to officials. Butch Eley, TDOT commissioner and deputy governor told News 2 the state has not determined how much it will cost to drive in choice lanes.

“There is no estimate,” Eley said. “There is no number as to what that can be.”

Several states across the U.S. have their own versions of choice lanes. News 2 compared the prices.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, it costs 15 to 90 cents per mile to drive on Texas’ TEXpress lanes, depending on the amount of traffic.

In Georgia, drivers pay a minimum of 10 cents per mile to drive on toll lanes along with a 50-cent fee per trip if there is very low demand. The maximum price to drive in choice lanes in Georgia is unclear.

In North Carolina, it costs 14 to 40 cents per mile to drive in toll lanes during rush hour.

Eley said while TDOT has not determined a price for choice lanes in Tennessee, there will be a limit on the amount of money the state can charge to drive in choice lanes.

The first choice lane the state plans to implement is on I-24 from Nashville to Murfreesboro.

However, some Nashville drivers told News 2 they aren’t willing to pay a single penny to drive in a particular lane.

“Absolutely not,” Arnold Smith said. “I don’t think you should have to pay to drive on any roads.”

Smith said officials should expand the roads instead, which TDOT also plans to do as a part of its 10-year plan, including widening I-24 in Clarksville.

Mayor Joe Pitts told News 2 the I-24 widening project is long overdue; the growth has created multiple issues on the roadway over the years.

“Congestion, volume of traffic, accidents, you name it, it happens,” Pitts said. “It’s like any other growing community. We’re experiencing more demand for roads and road improvements than we have time and money for.”

Pitts added he also looks forward to the widening of Trenton Rd., which is another project in the 10-year plan. Both improvements will help not only commuters, but also Fort Campbell, according to Pitts, as the area continues to grow.

“Growth, that’s what it’s all about. It’s all about the growth and the volume of traffic that goes along with that, and not just population growth, but economic growth, moving goods throughout the community and the region for both Trenton Road as well as I-24,” Pitts said.

According to TDOT, construction for the widening of I-24 is estimated to begin in 2033. The widening of Trenton Rd. is estimated to begin in 2029.

To view the entire plan, click here.