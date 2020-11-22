Community holds benefit for injured Cumberland County deputy

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County sheriff’s department as well as that surrounding community is rallying behind the Green family as they try to get through a difficult time.

On October 8, Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy Greg Green fell 20 feet from a ladder, breaking his neck. He is now paralyzed from the chest down. The next few months — even years — for him and his family will be uncertain, but one thing they can count on is knowing they’re never alone.

Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department teamed up with Green’s brother, Gary to host a benefit to raise money for Greg’s medical expenses. There was a silent auction, 5k run and chili cookoff.

“Cumberland county is known for caring and compassion for others, especially their law enforcement community,” said Sheriff Casey Cox.

Greg’s wife Amy is still processing what happened to him.

“It is literally hard to describe so I’m still I think in shock and still going through one day at a time,” Amy said.

The event was a success and the family is grateful for the outpouring of support.

“It’s just a wonderful, wonderful experience to be able to be apart of this for him and his family. You take a lot of your larger communities, I don’t think you would have this turnout. Gary said.

We’re told the benefit raised $50,000 for the Green family.