NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Electric vehicles (EVs) have become more common on roads around the Volunteer State in the past few years. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been working on putting more charging stations across the state to encourage Tennesseans to get electric cars.

Drew Frye, the TVA electric vehicle manager, said range anxiety is one of the main reasons why people are afraid of electric cars.

Range anxiety is the fear that EVs do not have the capacity to get a driver where they are going based on how much charge a vehicle can hold. On average, most EVs have over 200 miles of travel on full charge.

According to Frye, most cars have an eight to 10 year warranty on the battery. These vehicles also get about 100,000 miles per battery, he said.

In addition, if you’re trying to find out which EV would fit your lifestyle, visit this website. There is a feature where you can find and compare vehicles, so you can see pickup trucks, sports cars, and small SUVs.

Another frequent question about EVs is how do you charge them at home? The car comes with a charger that you plug into a normal outlet. If you want a faster charge, you can install a more powerful charger with a washer/dryer hook up.

Your electricity bill is likely to go up by about $30, but Frye said you could save an average of $100 on your gasoline bill. TVA expects 200,000 EVs on the road by 2028.