NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours.

Gary Ball, 35, was taken into custody around 1:00 p.m. Friday following a search by multiple agencies.

The Tennessee of Bureau of Investigation said the Newport Police Department responded to a report around 6 a.m. of a driver in the East Broadway area who was pointing a handgun at a female passenger and waving the weapon out the window.

The driver, identified as Ball, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The TBI said Ball fired shots at Cocke County deputies while driving along E Highway 25/70. Around 6:30 a.m., investigators said Ball fired shots at Newport police officers, resulting in officers returning fire. No one was struck.

The TBI also said there were reports that Ball fired at least one shot in the direction of a pedestrian.

Ball abandoned the vehicle and on Fairview Street and ran from the area. He was located by authorities at a vacant home in the area of Missionary Ridge Road and taken into custody without further incident.

“Gary Ball was taken into custody a short time ago with assistance from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force,” TBI said.

A portion of Highway 25 was shut down during the search.

Local residents were asked to stay indoors and lock their doors and windows during the manhunt. Cocke County Sheriff CJ Ball said the public played a key role in the search by giving law enforcement several tips on his whereabouts.

A road closure is in place as law enforcement search for a suspect fugitive in Cocke County on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with additional information.