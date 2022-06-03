NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a cocaine bust on Interstate 40 on Tuesday, agents who seized the drugs said they were destined for the Brentwood area in Middle Tennessee.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force covers 11 counties in West Tennessee. I-40 runs right through that territory. It was there that agents pulled over a driver from Texas for a traffic violation. They soon discovered a lot more – 8.8 pounds of cocaine packaged in a speaker box.

“You can usually tell when, when someone has a little bit more to fear than just a traffic citation,” said Johnie Carter, Director of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

The task force determined the drugs were headed to Middle Tennessee, but agents said that’s not the only destination for narcotics they find in the western part of the state.

“The majority of what we get on 40 is usually heading to the north and to the east coast to Kentucky, Ohio, all the way over to as far as New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina,” Carter said.

Officials also said the drugs are coming through Tennessee in bigger numbers this year.

“In the first three months of this year, we surpassed everything that we did all of last year. And we did not take any time off for COVID. We were out there every day during COVID. But this year, for some reason, it seems to be just flooding through. So far this year, we’ve seized 20 pounds of fentanyl,” he said.

The cocaine in this case came to Tennessee from Dallas. The driver of that Jeep Cherokee is now in custody facing charges.