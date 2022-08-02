DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A loud scream caught the attention of a Dyersburg police officer, who was on patrol. That scream lead to the arrest of a Clarksville man now charged with domestic assault.

According to investigators, the officer was patrolling the area of Days Inn on Lake Road early in the morning on July 30th. After hearing a woman scream, he came across a car in the hotel parking lot with the door open and shattered glass on the ground.

Brandon Morrow of Clarksville was still inside the car. Police were told the woman was seen running from the scene. Later, she was found unharmed.

Investigators said, the 29-year-old allegedly shot at his girlfriend while they were sitting in the parked car. Officers found a gun and shell casing in the car.

Morrow has been charged with aggravated domestic assault, unlawful possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous offense, and simple drug possession.

He’s being detained in Dyersburg until his court hearing.