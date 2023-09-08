Note: This article corrects the age of the child who was killed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A five-year-old girl was killed in a duplex fire Thursday night on Mallory Avenue in South Memphis.

A seven-year-old boy also in the home was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Three other children were treated for non-critical injuries.

600 block of Mallory in South Memphis

The call came in around 9:30 Thursday night.

The Memphis Fire Department said when crews arrived, three children ages 4, 9, and 10, their mother and grandmother were outside the home in the 600 block of Mallory. They told firefighters there were two more children trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued the children but were not able to revive the little girl. The seven-year-old was taken to the hospital with his mother.

The cause of the fire on Mallory is still under investigation

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the origin and cause of the deadly fire.

The Red Cross is now assisting the family.