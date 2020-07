GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gallatin Fire Chief said a battery or electrical short maybe to blame for a houseboat fire on the Gallatin Marina Thursday.

Black smoke filled the air as crews worked for two hours to get the flames under control. Seven boats were a total loss, along with several others that were damaged.

At least seven agencies assisted with the response. Fire Chief Victor Williams said without them, the marina would have suffered much more damage.