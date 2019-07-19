Chattanooga pilot injured after plane crash Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials say a pilot was airlifted to a hospital after he was found next to a crashed plane.

Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol after the report of a plane down Wednesday.

THP Aviation Pilot, Lt. Brad Lund surveyed the area from above and shortly after located a crashed plane.

Officials say Lt. Lund found a man lying next to plane and was injured but alive.

First responders were called to the scene, and the pilot was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital.

According to THP, there were no other passengers on board.

The crash is under investigation.