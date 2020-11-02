Chattanooga officer shoots, kills man who fired at police

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Chattanooga, Tennessee, fatally shot a man who fired a gun at the officer during a foot chase.

The Chattanooga Police Department said officers went to the scene of a vehicle crash on Friday afternoon and a man involved in the crash began running away.

Police said an officer chased the man to a gas station. An officer shot the man when he began firing a gun at the officer. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 27-year-old as Brandin Keith Davis.