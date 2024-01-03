NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Republican State Representative is hoping to change the way elections are run in the Volunteer State.

State Rep. Bryan Richey, (R-Maryville) has two bills filed for the 2024 portion of the 113th General Assembly that would pertain to Tennessee voter registration and the petition gathering process for elections.

The first, HB1616, would establish a process of declaring a political party affiliation upon registering to vote in Tennessee.

The bill “prescribes a process by which a person must declare a statewide political party or recognized minor party affiliation before voting in a primary election.” The bill also gives new voters the opportunity to identify as “unaffiliated” on their voter registration record.

According to the text of the bill, already registered voters will have the opportunity to select their party affiliation at the next primary election they vote in or done at their local county election commission office before a primary election.

Current Tennessee law does not require any voter to declare a party affiliation when they register to vote, only that voters meet certain qualifications for the respective party primary, including being a “bona fide” member of that party, or that they declare “allegiance” to the party in whose primary they want to vote and that they intend to remain affiliated with that party.

The bill would require instead that voters be a bona fide member of their preferred party and have that declaration recorded on their voter registration record or be marked as “unaffiliated.”

Another bill Richey has filed deals with the number of signatures needed on petitions for setting up a “recognized minor party” for candidacy in a statewide election, the general assembly or local elections.

HB1619 would establish a threshold of at least 500 signatures for the creation of a “recognized minor party” in a statewide election; 250 signatures for recognized minor party candidates for the Tennessee General Assembly; and 125 signatures from voters for local elections for “recognized minor party” candidates.