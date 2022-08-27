MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Some local lawmakers are proposing that repeat offenders’ vehicles get confiscated and crushed as they look to crack down on reckless driving.

Memphis mayor Jim Strickland said he plans to ask the legislature to give police the authority to seize vehicles of repeat offenders and crush their vehicles.

On roadways throughout Memphis, you don’t have to look very far to find a person driving recklessly.

Many are scared will become a victim of someone else’s erratic driving, which is why state Rep. John Gillespie helped pass two laws that increase the penalty for reckless driving.

“People are scared,” Gillespie said “I think there is still a lot to do on both of those fronts. Unfortunately, our policing levels are still not where they need to be in order for us to fully enforce these new laws.”

During this past legislative session, Gillespie said he pushed for the seizure of vehicles of those engaging in drag racing but ended up having to drop that clause.

“At the end of the day if you’re committing a crime you should pay for your actions and if that means we take your car so be it, we take your car,” he said.

In an effort to reduce reckless driving, Memphis Police said they have increased patrols but admit it’s a challenge.

“It’s a massive intake of individuals coming and doing these things. So, we have to get better with laws,” said Memphis Police Deputy Chief Paul Wright.

Regarding this proposal of crushing vehicles, nothing is finalized.