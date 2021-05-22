CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Oak Ridge police chase tears through Morgan County woman’s yard

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police chase that began in Oak Ridge ended nearly 20 miles away after being caught on camera tearing through a Morgan County woman’s yard.

Ursula Young, 37, of Wartburg is charged with leaving the scene of a crash, felony evading, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and simple possession of a controlled substance. Young also had a failure to appear warrant out of Morgan County.

Ursula Young’s mugshot is courtesy of the Anderson County Detention Center

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when Oak Ridge police located a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash on South Illinois Avenue near Bethel Valley Road. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to comply, according to a spokeswoman for the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Oak Ridge police pursued the vehicle through Marlow and Oliver Springs into Morgan County. Oliver Springs Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Department assisted during the pursuit.

Morgan County resident Randi Anderson shared video of the chase captured by a doorbell camera. Anderson said they have broken windows and siding from gravel that was flung when the suspect tore through the yard.

The vehicle ran out of gas on Highway 27, near Mossy Grove Road. The driver, identified as Young, was taken into custody.

Young was brought to the Anderson County Detention Center, where she remains.