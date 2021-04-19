Cat found duct-taped, stabbed to death in Tennessee funeral home parking lot

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/WJHL) — Johnson City police are investigating after a cat was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of a funeral home over the weekend.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of an orange and white tabby cat found dead outside of Appalachian Funeral Home on East Watauga Avenue.

The cat had suffered multiple stab wounds and had its back two paws bound by duct tape, according to investigators.

The Washington County Animal Shelter reported the cat had suffered “obvious head trauma” and said a “bloody screwdriver” was found next to the animal.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6160 or the Washington County Animal Shelter at 423-926-8769.