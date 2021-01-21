Casting call goes out as filming set to start in Memphis, Mississippi for series on Emmett Till family

FILE – This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Till, the black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi helped inspire the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago. (AP Photo, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Filming is beginning soon for a new ABC limited series filming in Memphis and Mississippi, according to information from a casting agency that was reposted by the Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission.

“Women Of the Movement” is a six-episode series focusing on Mamie Till Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, a teenager who was lynched in Money, Mississippi in 1955. Mobley’s decision to hold an open-casket funeral for her son in Chicago helped galvanize the movement, and she went on to become an activist.

Executive producers for the series reportedly include Will Smith and Jay-Z. Variety reports that Emmy-wining actress Niecy Nash and Ray Fisher are part of the cast.

Filming locations will be in Memphis and other locations in Mississippi and West Tennessee, the film commission said.

Testing for extras will be done in Memphis beginning Friday, with filming dates set for Jan. 27-29, according to the casting agency.

The film is looking for men and women of all ethnicities, ages 18-65. They must fit the look of the 1950s time period. Full details are above.