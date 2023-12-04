MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car struck a home in Frayser Saturday night, leaving the person inside the home dead, police say.

According to reports, Memphis Police responded to the crash at a home by the intersection of Overton Crossing Street and Alta Vista Drive just before midnight.

A car reportedly drove through the front of a house, killing a woman inside. Police say the driver fled the scene.

Mona Hunter isn’t just sad about the death of her neighbor in Frayser, she’s angry because this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

“I was really mad, I was really pissed off because that was senseless, it didn’t have to happen,” Hunter said. “They just fly like bats out of hell. And then when they’re flying through, they’re just going down to the next light. So it’s just ridiculous.”

Hunter learned of the crash Sunday morning and went straight over to talk to the man who she says lived there with his fiancée.

“He said she was on the couch and she told him to get up and get her something, and he said it just happened so fast and before he knew it, the car was coming through their house,” Hunter said. “It knocked him out and that’s when he told me she died.”

Hunter says the victim was like a daughter to her. She is devastated by the loss.

“Just so sweet and kind. And she would do anything for you,” Hunter said.

Just last year, we reported on several crashes along the same stretch of Overton Crossing Street, which claimed the lives of at least six people.

Hunter says she and her neighbors plan to go to the city of Memphis to ask for speed bumps on the road and increased traffic enforcement.

“All this running up and down the street, flying, it’s just senseless. And you see the end result of it. A life gone right here at Christmas and another family devastated,” Hunter said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.