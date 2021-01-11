Capitol police officer cited by Trump was former University of Memphis student

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 08: The American flag is lowered to half-staff atop the U.S. Capitol Building following the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer on January 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. The officer died after he was injured when a pro-Trump mob stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Wednesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the Capitol Police officers who died after the violence in Washington last week had been a student at the University of Memphis, a university spokesman confirmed.

Howard Liebengood earned a degree in Sports Commerce from the U of M and was a student of Dr. Richard Irwin. He took in-person classes and then took classes online after moving to Washington, D.C., the U of M said. It is unclear what years Liebengood attended.

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two U.S. Capitol Police officers who have died since last Wednesday’s violent protests at the Capitol

Trump cited Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Liebengood in his proclamation.

Liebengood, 51, had been assigned to the Senate Division and was with the department since 2005. He is the son of a former Senate sergeant-at-arms.

Authorities announced the death of Liebengood on Sunday. It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday’s events. Capitol Police told CBS News that Liebengood’s death was a “line-of-duty” death.