MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brandon Isabelle, who is the father of a missing newborn baby, appeared in court Monday for allegedly killing his newborn daughter and mother of his child.

Isabelle appearing in court on Feb. 7

Isabelle pleaded not guilty before the judge. The judge announced in court that the hearing would be reset for Feb. 15.

MPD said Danielle Hoyle, 27, was found shot dead in a vehicle on Feb. 1 with her two-day-old newborn baby, Kennedy, nowhere to be found. Officers found an abandoned car seat at a Walmart in Whitehaven, which was later confirmed by family members to be Kennedy’s.

Hoyle was also the mother of a 10-year-old girl.

After court, Hoyle’s mother said she and Isabelle made eye contact during the court hearing.

“He looked me dead in the eyes. He knows who I am,” she said. “This never would have happened if had he not come back. He should have just stayed gone.”

Hoyle’s mother also said Isabelle spent time with Kennedy before she went missing.

“He got to hold her and everything,” she said. “How could you kill something that’s apart of you? If he didn’t want her, he should have just stayed gone. I never thought I would have to bury one of my kids.”

Isabelle admitted to killing Hoyle and throwing Kennedy into the water at the Upper Mud Island Boat Ramp before throwing the murder weapon into the Mississippi River and Wolf River Delta.

He also admitted to luring Hoyle to the area of Levi and Sedgewick and shooting her, according to court documents.

Isabelle is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping and tampering/fabricating evidence.

The body of the newborn baby has not yet been found.