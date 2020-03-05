Boyfriend of Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother bonds out of jail on same day of court appearance

Breaking News
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Officials with Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office confirm that William McCloud, the boyfriend of missing Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother, bonded out of jail.

Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said McCloud was being held on a $10,000 bond.

McCloud was observed in court on Wednesday morning mouthing words and blowing kisses to someone else in the room, believed to be Angela Boswell, his girlfriend and Evelyn’s grandmother.

No further information was immediately available about McCloud’s release.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.


